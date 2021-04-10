Kerala COVID-19 cases continue to surge, state reports 5063 cases on Friday

Health Minister KK Shailaja, meanwhile, has said that the state will step up the management.

news Coronavirus

Kerala, after a brief fall in numbers, has once again recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases, with 5063 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday. This, even as the country is facing a second wave of coronavirus infections. India has added more cases than the United States and Brazil in a week on an average.

Kerala had been recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases till January. The state tops the list, among five states that account for 72% of the total active cases in India, as on January 19. By January the state accounted for 34.22 % of the total patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment in India.

Why Keralaâ€™s active COVID-19 cases continue to remain high

However, the number of COVID-19 cases began declining by March reporting between 1000 and 2000 COVID-19 cases in a day.

On Friday the number of people who have recovered from the virus is 2475 while the number of people under treatment is under 36,185. The state has tested 63, 240 samples in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate of the state is 8.01.

However those who have returned from the UK, South Africa and Brazil havenâ€™t been tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, said a statement from Health Minister KK Shailaja. Recently 111 people who returned from these countries have been tested positive for COVID-19. Of this 107 people have become negative. The genetically mutated virus has been found in 11 people. The state in total has reported a total of 4,750 COVID-19 caused deaths of which 22 deaths happened in the last few days.