Kerala court sentences man to 30 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy

A court in Thiruvananthapuram held that the convict "is not worthy of any mercy considering the trauma induced to the survivor boy and family."

A Kerala special court on Monday, October 25, convicted a 47-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram district for 30 years and three months rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities. Giving its verdict in the case pertaining to the incident which took place in 2018, the Fast Track Special court in Thiruvananthapuram held that the convict "is not worthy of any mercy considering the trauma induced to the survivor boy and family."

As per the prosecution, the convict lived in the neighbourhood of the survivor boy. On October 13, 2018, the man named 'Kappipodi' Murukan, threatened the 13-year-old boy and sexually assaulted him. The man is said to have repeatedly assaulted the boy after that. In the days after the initial assault, when the boy was playing in a ground, he forcefully took the boy from there and sexually assaulted him again. According to the prosecution, Murukan also threatened to murder the boy if he revealed the incident to anyone.

However the boy told his family about the incident when Murukan again tried to assault him. Following this, the parents filed a complaint with the Mannanthala police station. "The court is supposed to understand the emotional trauma the child and the family underwent. The accused does not deserve any mercy," Justice R Jayakrishnan ruled. Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan had appeared for the survivor.

The court has also ordered the convict to deposit Rs 40,000 as fine. If the fine is not deposed, he will have to be imprisoned for an additional one year and nine months. The court has stated that the fine amount deposed by the convict should be handed over to the survivor, and that the state government should provide necessary compensation to the survivor.

In August, the court had sentenced another native of Thiruvananthapuram native for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The man, identified as Arun, was sentenced for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

