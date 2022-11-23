Kerala court grants police custody of accused in gangrape of woman inside car

The court in Kochi sent Vivek (26), Sudhi (34), Nithin (35) and Dolly (21) to five-day police custody.

news Arrest

A local court in Kochi on Tuesday, November 22, granted the police five-day custody of the four accused in the recent gangrape of a 19-year old woman inside a moving car. The court has sent Vivek (26), Sudhi (34) and Nithin (35), all residents of Kodungalloor and a woman accused, Dolly (21), a Rajasthan native to five-day police custody. Police said the survivor was raped in the parking area of â€‹â€‹the hotel where she attended a party before they took her in the same vehicle and raped her while travelling.

The survivor, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, Dolly Lamba, and was introduced to the men, police had said on the night of Friday, November 18, after taking the accused into custody. The survivor said that she suspected her drink was spiked.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the survivor was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning.

Speaking to Asianet News, the survivor said that she was too afraid to file a police complaint. She added that she and the men stopped at a restaurant to have dinner but she was panicking even then and could not reveal anything to anyone around them.

In her complaint, the woman said that Dolly joined them after the vehicle reached the hotel. But the survivor could not confide in Dolly then as well. She was dropped off in front of a hotel in Kakkanad.

The survivor said, â€œThere were three boys with my friend, I did not know them. I just knew Dolly. I am not sure whether she was trapping me."