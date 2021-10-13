Kerala court acquits 12 IUML workers accused of trying to murder CPI(M) leaders

The IUML workersâ€™ counsel said that the attack on CPI(M) leaders was staged in order to cover up the killing of Youth League worker Abdul Shukoor, in which P Jayarajan is the key accused.

A Kerala court, on Tuesday, October 12, acquitted 12 workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who were accused of attacking and attempting to murder two CPI(M) leaders, including party veteran P Jayarajan. The case pertains to the 2012 incident in Kannur, where a group of IUML workers blocked and allegedly attacked a vehicle in which P Jayarajan and then MLA TV Rajesh were travelling. The counsel of IUML said that the attack on CPI(M) leaders was staged in order to cover up the murder of IUML worker Abdul Shukoor. Incidentally, Shukoor was murdered just hours after the IUML workers allegedly attacked the vehicle of CPI(M) leaders.

The prosecution case was that Jayarajan and Rajesh were attacked by IUML workers on February 20, 2012, at Ariyil village while they were going to Pattuvam near Taliparamba in Kannur after hearing about a clash between activists of IUML and CPI(M). The incident had triggered violent attacks in some parts of the district, leading to the killing of 22-year-old IUML worker Ariyil Shukoor at Keezhara. Jayarajan, presently the state committee member of CPI(M), and Rajesh have been charged with not trying to prevent the killing of Shukoor despite getting information about the conspiracy.

According to the investigation officers, just hours before the murder, a group of IUML workers, including Shukoor, had allegedly blocked and attacked the vehicle in which P Jayarajan, who was the then secretary of CPI(M) in Kannur, and then MLA TV Rajesh was travelling.

Acquitting the IUML workers, the Kannur additional sessions court said the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against them. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, the counsel for the IUML workers confirmed the acquittal of the accused persons by the Kannur Additional Sessions Court. According to the advocates, the IUML workers were charged with attempt to murder.

"We are not sure which of our arguments has been considered by the court to give this verdict. We can only tell that once the judgement comes. However, our main contention was that the case against the IUML workers was filed as a counterblast to the Shukoor murder case and that this is a fake case," the counsel said.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan took to Facebook stating that he will react to the acquittal once the judgment comes out.

(With input from PTI)

