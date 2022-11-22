Kerala couple invite Army to their wedding, felicitated at military station

Rahul and Karthika sent an invitation to the Army for their wedding on November 10, and also sent a handwritten note thanking the military for their love, determination and patriotism for the country.

A Kerala couple's gesture of inviting the Army to their wedding created a buzz on social media with appreciation of the duo who were welcomed and felicitated at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, November 21. Rahul and Karthika sent an invitation to the Army for their wedding on November 10, and also sent a handwritten note thanking the military for their love, determination and patriotism for the country.

The letter began with the salutation "Dear Heroes". "We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10th. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us," the couple had said in the note.

In response, the Army wished them the best and tweeted, "#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever."

'Best Wishes' #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life.#TogetherForever pic.twitter.com/3SmwQGUBWo November 18, 2022

Thereafter, the newlyweds were invited to the Pangode Military Station where Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma felicitated them and conveyed the "Army's deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite", a defence release said.

The couple, who hail from Thiruvananthapuram, were also presented with a memento and the Station Commander advised them to strive for contributing to nation-building. "To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and the army's existence depends on the citizens," the release quoted him as saying.

Rahul is an assistant bank manager in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Karthika is an IT professional working in Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.