Kerala couple elopes, gets booked for violating lockdown rules

The inter-religious couple who were reportedly facing opposition at home got into trouble in the court.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Unable to wait to make their union official, a Kerala couple is in hot water for eloping and violating lockdown rules in Kerala. 21-year-old Rajini* and 23-year-old Ashiq*, who eloped away last Saturday, have been booked by police for leaving their homes for a cause that was not an emergency.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Rajini left her home in Thamarassery with Ashiq. On finding out about the incident, Rajini’s father filed a complaint with the Thamarassery police station, saying that his daughter had gone missing.

With the police filing a missing case, later that day, the couple appeared before the police station together.

“As per procedure, we presented them before the first class judicial magistrate court in Thamarassery. Rajini told the court that she had gone with Ashiq on her own terms and so the court allowed her to go with him,” said an official of Thamarassery police station.

However, there was a twist. The court also directed the police to look into whether the couple had violated any lockdown norms.

“Of course they had violated the lockdown regulations. As per the regulation, people can come out on the streets only to procure essential commodities or in case they need to go to the hospital. So we registered a case against both of them,” the official added.

The couple has been booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Till date, the Kerala police have registered cases against thousands of people, for various reasons, including those coming out for morning walks and to those simply gathering in streets. The police’s surveillance by drone camera has also been effective in preventing people from gathering.

As on Tuesday, a total of 336 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala. 263 people are presently under treatment in various COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Meanwhile, 71 people have been recovered while two people have lost their lives to the pandemic.

(*names changed)

