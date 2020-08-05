Kerala cops turn teachers for children in tribal hamlet

The policemen of Vithura police station frequently walk a steep hill through the forest to reach the tribal hamlet and conduct classes for students.

news Education

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, police personnel have been overworked on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, but this hasnâ€™t dented the spirit of many officers. Amidst a busy schedule, police officials of Vithura police station in Keralaâ€™s Thiruvananthapuram district have found solace in taking classes for students at a tribal hamlet inside the forest. These officers walk through and scale hills, to reach the tribal settlement and take classes for the children regularly.

A month ago, the Janmaithri police station in Vithura was turned into a child-friendly station and it was inaugurated by Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behara. At the station, officers had arranged facilities for online classes to students who require them. It was mainly aimed at students from the Kallooppara tribal hamlet which is a few kilometers away from the station.

However, the students found it difficult to reach the station daily as they had to walk through the forest for more than 6 kilometers. The path is a steep hill and does not have a motorable road. That is when the policemen decided to make arrangements near the hamlet itself.

There were about nine students from 19 families in the Kallupara tribal settlement. When Vithura Sub-Inspector SL Sudheesh visited the settlement, the families expressed their concerns over the difficulty in sending children to attend the classes.

The Sub-Inspector informed this to higher officials. They sought help from tribal activist Dhanya Raman and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham. With their support, the police department decided to sponsor a study center at the hamlet itself. DGP Loknath Behera contributed some equipment including an electronic tablet to one of the students from the settlement.

With the help of student police cadets (SPC) and the teachers of Vithura government higher secondary school, the police arranged all other equipment required for the classes like a projector, television, tablets, chairs and boards.

"With all their support we arranged the equipment, and the locals built a 300 square feet classroom with reeds and bamboo. They built it in a limited time. Then, we arranged the study center," Vithura Station House Officer S Sreejith told TNM.

Apart from arranging infrastructure for a study center, the police officers also started conducting classes for the children. The officers walk and climb the steep hill frequently, to get to the study center.

"A few officers from the station and a few teachers of HSS regularly conduct classes. Even we enjoy being with the children and they enjoy spending time with us," the officer added.