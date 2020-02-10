Kerala cops to take feedback from complainants about experience at police stations

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera has informed that all district police chiefs will be speaking to 10 complainants on a daily basis over the phone.

Kerala Police has introduced a new system where the complainants of each local police station will have the chance to communicate to higher officials whether they are satisfied with their experience at the station and regarding the complaint procedures.

Through a circular released by Kerala Police Media Centre, state police chief Loknath Behera has informed that all district police chiefs will be speaking to 10 complainants on a daily basis over the phone. It was also announced that police stations will be announced as service delivery centres and the new facility will be available soon.

"Range DIGs and Zonal IGs will also be speaking to selected complainants from their area. ADGP for Law and Order and state police chief will also speak to selected 10 complainants daily in the evening. For this, the complainants should keep their phone numbers with their petitions," states the circular.

It is also informed that unregistered complaints will be digitally saved from now onwards. "Other than registered complaints, thousands of other complaints also come to police stations. Like crime and criminal tracking system, these complaints will also be digitalised,” the notice says.

"After digitalising them, higher officials will know their details online as soon as they is registered. It is as part of this that the DGP Loknath Behera has decided to introduce a new system where higher officials would call complainants to know about their experience at local police stations," states the notice. The notice further adds that the functioning of police stations and complaint procedures will be suitably altered based on the feedback from complainants.