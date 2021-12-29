Kerala cop suspended for revealing sensitive information to SDPI

In an internal investigation it was found that the civil police officer leaked certain information to SDPI leaders.

A civil police officer (CPO) from Karimannoor police station in Idukki district was suspended by the District Superintendent of Police R Karupaswami on December 28, Tuesday, for allegedly leaking information on Rashtriya SwayamSevak workers to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders.



An internal investigation found that CPO Anas had leaked certain information to SDPI leaders. This was revealed when the police questioned a few SDPI workers in custody. The SDPI workers were taken into custody for assaulting a Kerala State Transport bus conductor in Mangattukavala, in Thodupuzha, allegedly for a communal and sensitive social media post in the first week of December. The conductor Madhusoodan had posted a provocative cartoon of prophet Muhammed in his social media account. Anas's number was found saved on one SDPI man's mobile phone.



The attack allegedly carried out by SDPI and Popular Front of India activists for "blasphemy" took place on December 3. The conductor was assaulted brutally in front of his children.

In connection with the case, police arrested four SDPI activists.



According to the police, a detailed inquiry revealed that the accused and the CPO were close friends for 11 years, and Anas handed over details of RSS-BJP leaders from the police crime records in Thodupuzha through the police's official domain.



Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) K Sadan submitted a report to Idukki SP on December 16. Based on the report, the SP transferred Anas from Karimannoor police station to Idukki police headquarters and later suspended him.



DSP K Sadan said, "We will take department-level action against Anas. His mobile phone has already been seized for further investigation."



According to the police, a detailed inspection will be conducted to find the connection between the CPO and SDPI leader.