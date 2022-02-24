Kerala cop dismissed for leaking info on RSS-BJP leaders to SDPI

Former Civil Police Officer Anas PK had reportedly accessed the data collected by the District Crime Records Bureau, which is available only to the police.

news Controversy

A civil police officer (CPO) from the Karimannoor police station in Keralaâ€™s Idukki was terminated from service on Wednesday, February 23, after he was found guilty of leaking information on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders to their political rivals in the region, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The former officer, Anas PK, was suspended by the police department in December 2021 over the matter.

A report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of Narcotics Cell reportedly found that Anas had leaked the information of about 100 BJP and RSS workers to the SDPI, which is the political wing of the Peopleâ€™s Front of India, from the police database. District Superintendent of Police R Karupaswami handed over the termination letter to Anas. Anas had reportedly accessed the data collected by the District Crime Records Bureau, which is available only to the police.

The former police officerâ€™s political links came to light after some SDPI workers assaulted a Kerala State Transport bus conductor in Thodupuzha on December 3, 2021. According to the police, the attack was carried out due to a provocative social media post by Madhusoodan about Prophet Mohammed. He was brutally attacked in front of his children, while traveling in a vehicle. Police arrested six SDPI members a few days later, and found that ex-CFO Anasâ€™s number was saved on one of the accusedâ€™s phones. Through an investigation, it was also revealed that Anas and the accused were closely acquainted.

Based on this, an internal inquiry was launched on Anas. Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) K Sadan had submitted a report on the same to the Idukki Superintendent of Police (SP) on December 16. Based on the report, the SP transferred Anas from Karimannoor police station to the Idukki police headquarters and later suspended him. Anasâ€™s phone was seized by the investigators to find more details on his links with the SDPI.

According to The New Indian Express, the investigation report found Anas guilty, and he was issued a show cause notice. However, as his response was reportedly not satisfactory, he was dismissed.