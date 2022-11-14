Kerala cop arrested in gang rape case, was held before in an assault case

A Kerala Circle Inspector (CI) with the Coastal Police Station in Kozhikode was arrested by the police on Sunday, November 13, in a gang rape case. PR Sunu, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Coastal Police was arrested by the Thrikkakara police, based on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that he was one among a group of men who had sexually abused her. Sunu had already been arrested earlier in relation to an assault case in 2021 and was placed under suspension for six months. He was later transferred to another police station.

Sunu was arrested at the Beypore police station when he reported for duty. He stands accused in the sexual assault and rape that occurred under Thrikkakara police station limits in May 2022. According to the complainant, the woman had been allegedly raped at two locations in Kochi by at least seven persons, including CI Sunu. According to Asianet News, there are three pending women assault cases against Sunu and he was subjected to departmental inquiry eight times. However, he gained a promotion as CI from being a sub-inspector and was appointed as the head of a police station.

According to reports, he had been taken only for questioning and was not arrested. A senior officer had told Times of India that Sunu was taken to verify the complaint against him and that action would be taken against Sunu, if the allegations were found to be true.

Kochi Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, while speaking to Hindustan Times, said that the CI had allegedly threatened the woman and sexually assaulted her. The Commissioner had also added that the accused also included a temple priest, and action would be taken against all of those involved in rape, cheating and illegal confinement.

(With IANS inputs)