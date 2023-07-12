Kerala Congress stages â€˜maun satyagrahaâ€™ against Rahul Gandhiâ€™s conviction

Leading the protest were the partyâ€™s State President K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan.

news News

The Kerala Congress on Wednesday, July 12, participated in â€˜maun satyagrahaâ€™ at the Gandhi Park against the Gujarat High Courtâ€™s order upholding Rahul Gandhiâ€™s conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the â€˜Modi surnameâ€™.

Leading the â€˜maun satyagrahaâ€™ were the partyâ€™s State President K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and numerous lawmakers from the parliament and Assembly besides state and district level leaders. The â€˜Maun Satyagrahâ€™ began at 10 am and went on till 5 in the evening.

Last week, the Gujarat HC had dismissed Rahul Gandhiâ€™s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case that cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

To protest against the order, the Congress decided to organise a day-long â€˜Muan Satyagrahaâ€™ at all the state headquarters on July 12.