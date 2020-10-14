Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction joins LDF

The UDF had in June ousted Jose K Maniâ€™s faction from the alliance over the Kottayam district president tussle.

The Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) party has joined the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Wednesday. It is the first time since 1982 that the faction has decided to join LDF. Jose K Mani said that the LDF is best to beat communalism. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the move. "Kerala Congress (M) decided to join the alliance as they realised that LDF was right. LDF will call a meeting and will decide on further things," the CM said.

There were reports that the faction delayed its entry to LDF over Pala the Assembly seat. Mani C Kappan, NCP leader, and Jose K Mani had locked horns on Sunday over the Pala seat before the former emerged the winner. "I managed to win from Pala constituency in my fourth attempt. If Pala is the wife of KM Mani, it's my heart and soul. I will not give it up," Mani C Kappan, whose NCP is also part of the LDF, said. Jose K Mani, however, appeared in no mood to compromise at the time of joining LDF, stating that it was KM Mani who gave Pala a name. KM Mani had represented Pala for 52 years, winning 13 elections since 1965.

After the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) joined LDF, Mani C Kappan told the media that NCP will continue with the LDF and further decisions on who will contest the seat in the 2021 Assembly Elections will be decided later.

In June, United Democratic Front had ousted the faction led by Jose K Mani, who is the son of the late veteran leader and founder of Kerala Congress (M) KM Mani. Sebastian Kulathunkal, a leader of the faction was the president of Kottayam district panchayat. As per an agreement with the UDF, he had to step down and hand over the charge to another person from Kerala Congress's PJ Joseph faction. But Sebastian did not hand over the charge. Following which the UDF gave notice to the party and ousted the faction from the front.

While announcing the entry to LDF on Wednesday, Jose K Mani said that he was ousted with a clear agenda by the UDF. He said that his dignity will not be sacrificed. Though the BJP Kerala unit had invited the group to the National Democratic Alliance, Jose K Mani did not choose to join them.