Kerala college student who misbehaved with actor Aparna Balamurali suspended

A student misbehaved with actor Aparna Balamurali at the Ernakulam Law College where the actor along with Vineeth Srinivasan had gone to promote their latest film.

The student who misbehaved with actor Aparna Balamurali in Ernakulam Law College, was suspended on Friday, January 20. This comes a day after the incident when Aparna, along with Actor Vineeth Srinivasan and other crew members had visited the college to promote their latest film Thankam. The Ernakulam Law College Union had apologised to her on January 19. In a social media post, the Union said that they were extremely sorry for the incident which made the actor uncomfortable. The post further said that the incident was a grave issue and that necessary action would be taken to ensure that this is not repeated.

During the event, a male student came onto the stage where the actor was sitting, handed a flower to her, shook her hand before forcing her to get up and putting his arms on her shoulder to pose for a photo. The video of this incident went viral on social media and it showed Aparna getting visibly uncomfortable and trying to move away from the student. The video also showed an office bearer of the Union saying sorry to the actor. The student who misbehaved with Aparna also came on stage later to say sorry to the actor and shake her hands but she refused.

Aparna Balamurali is an award-winning actor who has starred in several Tamil and Malayalam movies. She won a national award for her performance in the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru in 2021. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara and featured Surya and Urvashi among others.