Kerala Collector who led Karipur flight crash rescue operations goes into quarantine

Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan went into quarantine as he came in contact with several people while overseeing rescue operations.

Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has been asked to go into quarantine after he led rescue works during the Karipur airport flight crash in Kerala which happened on Friday. The Collector went into quarantine on the direction of the District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr K Sakeena. "The Collector has been asked to go into quarantine as he came in contact with many while leading the rescue operations," an official statement of Malappuram District Information Office said.

It was on Friday night that a Boeing-737 Air India Express flight crash landed at Calicut International Airport in Malappuram district, killing 18 people who were in the flight including the pilot and the co-pilot.

Despite the airport being in a COVID-19 containment zone, many people in the neighbourhood flocked to the spot, even before the official rescue workers could arrive, to rescue the passengers who were stuck. Everyone who took part in the rescue work directly was asked to go into quarantine on Saturday.

One of the passengers who succumbed following the air crash was found to have COVID-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said. According to sources, at least two people who are presently under treatment have also reported to have the disease. It is under these circumstances that the District Collector has also been asked to go into quarantine.

Out of the 115 people in the flight who were initially hospitalised in various hospitals, the health condition of 14 people continues to be serious, the district administration informed. Meanwhile, 57 people with minor injuries have returned to their home from hospitals. Those with grievous injuries are treated in hospitals like Kozhikode Medical College, Aster MIMS Hospital, Baby Memorial Hospital and Kozhikode Beach Hospital.

The flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission was arriving from Dubai and had 184 passengers and six crew members on board. Out of the 18 people who have died in the tragedy that has shaken the state, four are children.

