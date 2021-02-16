Kerala to collect samples for antigen, RT-PCR tests together for symptomatic persons

As per the direction, Kerala health officials are advised to collect samples for both Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR test together for people with symptoms.

Coronavirus COVID=19

The Kerala government has observed that many COVID-19 cases are not being detected because many people with symptoms are not undergoing the RT-PCR test once Rapid Antigen Test result comes negative. To tackle this, the state government has said that health officials are advised to collect samples for both Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR together for people with COVID-19 symptoms. If the antigen test turns out negative, the sample collected for RT-PCR test should at once be sent for testing.

As per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), if antigen tests show negative result for people exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms, they should mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test – which is considered the gold standard to detect COVID-19 – to re-confirm the result.

“It has been observed that retesting with RT-PCR for patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), all other symptomatic cases and the rapid antigen negative cases, is not done, and some cases are getting missed out,” states the order by Rajan N Khobragade, Principal Secretary of Health, dated February 13.

Hence, two samples are to be collected from symptomatic people undergoing Rapid Antigen Tests. “One sample should be used to perform Rapid Antigen Test. If that turns out negative, the other sample should be definitely sent immediately for RT-PCR test,” the directive says.

Earlier this month, the Kerala government had released a revised protocol for COVID-19 testing in light of the high number of active cases in the state. As per the February 9 directive too, patients whose antigen test returns negative should also undergo RT-PCR test, and that the reconfirmation with RT-PCR should be done “as early as possible during the symptomatic period”.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has 61,550 active COVID-19 patients. This is double the number of active cases in Maharashtra, the state which has second highest active cases in India.

Read: Why Kerala’s active COVID-19 cases continue to remain high