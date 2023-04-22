Kerala CM writes to PM Modi for repatriation of Indians stuck in violence-hit Sudan

Fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces has been going on since April 15, which has led to the death of around 300 people, including an Indian citizen.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, April 21, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention and guidance to ensure the safe passage of Indians trapped in violence-hit Sudan. "A good number of Keralites are working in Sudan and the Government of Kerala have been receiving numerous calls stating that a number of people are not able to get access to basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, food and medicines since the outbreak of the conflict. We have also been informed that several people from Kerala are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated," said Pinarayi.

"In this context, I request your intervention and guidance to the persons concerned so as to make sure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest," read the letter.

Notably, violent clashes erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other cities, where the two sides traded accusations of initiating the conflict.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday called for a contingency evacuation plan and other viable options for Indian citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan. He said this while undertaking a high-level meeting to review the situation in the troubled African nation.

The meeting, which took place through video-conferencing, was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Ambassador to Sudan, and other senior officials.

PM Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the country, sources aware of the developments said.

He instructed all officials concerned to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan, while extending them all possible assistance.

PM Modi also underlined the significance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

