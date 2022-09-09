Kerala CM visits Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Chennai hospital

Balakrishnan had decided to quit as the state secretary of the CPI(M) owing to failing health and was replaced by the then State Excise Minister MV Govindan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, September 9 called on ailing CPI-M veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Chennai Hospital. Balakrishnan, who till early this month was the state secretary of the party, decided to quit owing to failing health and was replaced by the then State Excise Minister MV Govindan. After stepping down from the secretary's post, Balakrishnan went to Chennai for treatment.

Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala and according to sources, he is talking with experts to see if Balakrishnan can be again taken to the US for further treatment. The chief minister is scheduled to return to Kerala in the day.

Last month, the CPI(M) had announced that Kodiyeri will be stepping down as the state secretary of the party. "Since Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is unable to carry out his responsibilities as the CPI-M state secretary, the State Committee meeting held today elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary," a press communique issued by the CPI(M) late last month had said.

Kodiyeriâ€™s resignation as the CPI(M) state secretary had prompted a reshuffle in the Cabinet. MV Govindan quit as minister of Local Self Government and Excise in Kerala following his appointment as the CPI(M) state secretary. Later, CPI(M) leader and former Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh was sworn in as minister in the LDF government, replacing MV Govindan. Rajesh is a two-term Lok Sabha MP and a first-term MLA who had been an office-bearer of the SFI and the DYFI for many years. Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer was appointed as the new Assembly Speaker. Shamseer is a second-term MLA who had headed both the SFI and the DYFI in the state.

Govindan assumed office as the party secretary at a time when the CPI(M)-led government, like other governments in non-BJP ruled states, is constantly facing attacks from central agencies.

