Kerala CM requests media to not to give space for unscientific comments

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concerns on the increase of spread among elected representatives.

On Thursday, 1,078 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala. Among the fresh cases, 798 people were infected through local transmission, 105 persons have come from abroad and 115 have come from other states. The source of infection for 65 persons is not known yet.

Five people — Koyyotti, 57, from Kozhikode; Kunjan Pilla, 79, from Muvattupuzha; Raveendran, 73, from Parassala; Rahiyanath, 58, from Kollam; and Sadandan, 60, of Kannur — succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

As many as 432 people were reported as recovered.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the media not to encourage panelists without knowledge about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic who make unscientific comments on it during television news discussions. He added that such panelists exaggerate or minimise the existing situation which could create issues and spread misunderstanding among people.

“People who have scientifically studied and who have clear knowledge about it lead the fight against COVID-19 now. When others — who have no knowledge in it — pass baseless statements, it affects the containment activities. They should not misguide people by interfering in matters they are not aware about. I also request the media to be careful in providing space to them,” the Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi Vijayan criticised political leaders for taking part in public functions without following precautions. A few photos of Kasaragod Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan mingling with children and aged people without a mask had been doing the rounds on social media. He was also seen touching a child's face with gloves.

“A people's representative was seen touching a child's face and chatting with aged people without maintaining a physical distance. These all should be done later. This is not the time to visit houses,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi said that 65 percent of the cases in the last weeks were from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kollam and Ernakulam districts. He expressed concerns on the increase of spread among elected representatives.

He warned that the coming weeks are crucial and that people should be extra vigilant.