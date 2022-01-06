Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to leave for America for medical treatment

The CM will be in the USA till January 29 and would be undergoing treatment at the Mayo clinic in Rochester.

news Health

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be going to the United States on January 15 this year for undisclosed medical treatment. He will be in the USA till January 29 and would be undergoing treatment at the Mayo clinic in Rochester. The CM had earlier gone to the same clinic in the USA in September 2018.

The last time when Piinarayi went to the USA, he had signed e-files from there while Minister EP Jayarajan was entrusted with flood relief collection at the time. This time, the Government may publish an order entrusting certain functions to senior ministers in the Cabinet.

Earlier in 2018, the Chief Ministerâ€™s wife Kamala had accompanied him to the USA. The nature of his ailment wasnâ€™t disclosed at the time. The general administration (political) department of the state government had given financial sanction for the CMâ€™s visit abroad, which implied that the government bore the expenses for his visit.