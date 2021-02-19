Kerala CM Pinarayi alleges violence at KSU march at Secretariat was planned

The KSU march held on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram had turned violent with many getting injured.

news Protest

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at the protesters who participated in the march organised by Kerala Students Union (KSU) – the student wing of the Congress – that turned violent, injuring many. Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the violence at the march was part of a planned move by the organisers.

Since the past many days, KSU members have been protesting in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, in solidarity with the protesting PSC rank holders who are demanding extension of the validity of various rank lists.

The CM said that police officers who were on duty were attacked on purpose to turn the protest violent. “Before that march started, it was known a big violent protest was being planned. And we witnessed the same. The violence is part of an earlier plan. But against whom is it? It was against the police who were on their duty. What wrong did they (police) do? Police officers were attacked from all sides, naturally expecting them to react, to escalate the situation,” Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press meet on Thursday.

Many protesters including KSU state President KM Abhijith, Vice President Sneha S Nair and General Secretary Nabeel Kallambalam, got injured in the clashes. Visuals from the incident showed some protesters getting injured on their heads after being beaten by the police. Meanwhile, visuals also showed protesters pelting stones at the police officials.

Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi said that police had restrained from reacting even when one of the officers was brutally attacked from all sides. “The protest turned so antisocial that even other people of the Kumbara community who were holding another protest in front of the Secretariat were attacked. Their mud vessels were destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy slammed CM Pinarayi saying that he will have to pay a heavy price for his arrogance towards hapless and jobless youth who are protesting. Chandy stated this while interacting with the media after visiting the protest venue where hundreds of youth are agitating since four weeks. At the same place, two youth Congress legislators are on an indefinite fast which entered the fifth day, to extend moral support to the youth.

"On Wednesday, Vijayan said he is stopping all the proposed regularising of jobs, but added that it will continue, if his government is voted back to power. These people have been demanding for conciliation talks, but till now that has not taken place. However, he says he will continue with the policy if he is voted back to power. This is his real attitude," said Chandy.

(With inputs from IANS)