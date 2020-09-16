Kerala CM lashes out at BJP state chief for â€˜baseless allegationsâ€™ against his family

"Can my daughter or son or family be labelled corrupt because of pure allegations?" Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lashed out at BJP state chief K Surendran, for raising "baseless allegations" against the former's family in the LIFE Mission (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) project 'kickbacks' matter. Vijayan, when asked about the BJP chief's allegations, said Surendran has been raising allegations without any basis and without any sense of decency.

â€œShouldn't there be a sense of basic decency? Shouldn't he say what his statements are based on? Should one just issue statements on a whim?" Pinarayi asked.

At a press meet on Monday, Surendran alleged that the investigation agencies should probe and interrogate Vijayan's daughter and said his family members were allegedly involved in securing kickbacks in the Life Mission project.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is not like Surendran. I'm used to opposing corruption. That habit has helped me keep my head high whenever there are allegations against me. When someone sees that I rule without corruption, such allegations will arise. Can my daughter or son or family be labelled corrupt because of pure allegations?" Pinarayi asked.

The Life Mission project was envisaged by the state government for construction of free houses for homeless poor in the state and at least 2.26 lakh houses had been built and handed over to homeless people in the state under the project so far.

Surendran has alleged that the fire incident at the state secretariat was intended to remove the evidence against the chief minister's office in the gold smuggling case.

However, the state government had rebutted this allegation and said none of the files were destroyed as the filing was under the e-filing system since long back.

The Opposition parties have been alleging that the prime accused in the gold smuggling case was involved in securing commissions with relation to the Life Mission project.