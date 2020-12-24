Kerala CM to inaugurate Abhimanyu memorial center that will help marginalised students

A memorial for late Abhimanyu, a student of Maharajaâ€™s college and member of the Students Federation of India, will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 29. The memorial building that also houses a library will offer short term courses for marginalised students with the help of the government. Training and accommodation for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribes attempting competitive examinations will be arranged at the Abhimanyu memorial center in Kaloor in Ernakulam district.

20-year-old Abhimanyu, was a BSc Chemistry student in Maharajaâ€™s college. He was stabbed to death on July 2, 2018, by a few members of Campus Front of India.

CPI(M) Ernakulam District Secretary CN Mohanan said that they built the memorial in 6 cents of land by spending Rs 2.75 crores collected from people. The foundation stone was laid by CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in July 2019. Abhimanyu's parents Bhoopathi and Manoharan will also take part in the inaugural ceremony.

In July 2019, a huge controversy broke out over another memorial structure for Abhimanyu that was being constructed in the college premises by SFI. Members of the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of Congress party had raised objections over it. They alleged that SFI was trying to make political gains by building a martyr's memorial inside an educational institution.

The college authorities also said that the construction was done without necessary permissions. KSU had also given a complaint alleging that the memorial was built by violating some building rules. Relevant authorities however maintained that there were no particular rules in constructing statues or a memorial structure. Later the memorial was unveiled by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.