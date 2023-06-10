Kerala CM gives nod for vigilance probe against Congress leader VD Satheesan

The complaint is regarding a scheme called Punarjani, which was launched by Satheesan in Paravur, his assembly constituency.

Hours before Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for a visit to the US and Cuba, he gave the green signal to the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau for a preliminary probe against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, based on a complaint that he collected money from abroad soon after the 2018 floods to build homes for the poor in his constituency.

In response, Satheesan's office said he has reacted to this a few times in the past and was surprised that the complaint is being raked up three years later.

The complaint is regarding a scheme called Punarjani, which was launched by Satheesan in Paravur, his assembly constituency. The scheme was started after the massive 2018 floods when scores of families lost their houses and almost all buildings were impacted. Punarjani that aimed to rebuild schools and construct disaster-proof houses had tied up Habitat for Humanity, an international organisation and Manappattu Foundation. A civic society group called Kathikudam action council had approached the VACB alleging that foreign funds had been collected for the scheme without required permissions. Though the VACB had forwarded the petition to the government, no action was initiated for three years.

The Congress leader meanwhile hit out at the CPI-M's party organ "Deshabhimani", which he termed a "yellow paper" for coming out with baseless reports on especially about a non-existent allegation that has been cleared a few times before.

He said that first the allegation (collecting money from abroad for building homes after the 2018 floods) was cleared by Vijayan's Vigilance department, then the single and division bench of the Kerala High Court cleared it and if that was not enough, a probe by the Speaker just before the 2021 Assembly polls also cleared him.