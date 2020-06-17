Kerala CM given legal notice for condoling death of man convicted for TP's murder

PK Kunhanandan, a member of the CPI(M) and 13th accused in the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan, died on Thursday.

The Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) has sent a legal notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his Facebook post condoling the death of PK Kunhanandan, who was sentenced to life for the murder of RMP founder TP Chandrasekharan.

“The Chief Minister has claimed that Kunhanandan, a murder convict, was trapped in a false case. This is a contempt of court coming from a leader who has sworn in, and it goes against the Constitution. The legal notice asks him to give an explanation of the Facebook post condoling Kunhanandan’s death,” says KK Rema, RMP leader and wife of the late Chandrasekharan.

Kunhanandan, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, at the Government Medical College, where he was under treatment for a year.

He was the 13th accused in the murder case of Chandrasekharan, who was killed after suffering multiple stab injuries in May 2012. Chandrasekharan, earlier a member of the CPI(M), had left the party to form the RMP in 2009.

CM Pinarayi on his Facebook post paid condolences to Kunhanandan, 'expressing deep grief'. "He is a comrade who loved the party deeply and showed concern for the party workers and the society. A man who got recognised as a social worker gained the respect of people of all walks in Panoor (where he was area committee member). I join the family in their grief," the post said.

KK Rema wrote a Facebook post condemning all the condolences for Kunhanandan, 'making a saint out of him'.

"It is sad that a murder convict who was sentenced to life is described as a caring man. This obligation to Kunhanandan is a responsibility of the CM and the party leadership, anyone who knows the depth of the TP murder case would understand," Rema wrote.

She posted a part of the judgment in the TP murder case, to clear the 'wrong claim that Kunhanandan was punished on the basis of a false statement'.

Rema highlighted the portion of the judgement where it shows Kunhanandan to have called the main accused Anoop seven times before the murder.