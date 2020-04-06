Kerala CM discusses COVID-19 issues with diaspora leaders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday held a video conference with top diaspora leaders and heard about the difficulties faced by Keralites in various countries in the wake of COVID-19.

According to studies, currently there are 2.5 million Keralites who are migrants, out of which 90% work in the Middle East, while there are another two million Keralites who hold passports of other countries.

Pinarayi requested the leaders to do whatever they can to ease the difficulties faced by Keralites in the countries they are now residing.

One issue the representatives pointed out was that in the Middle East, there are numerous schools run by Keralites and Indians and it would be good if Pinarayi will take up the case for a fee waiver as all educational institutions there are presently closed.

The Chief Minister assured them that he will do his best and also involve the Centre in it.

Another grievance that came up was, post COVID-19, there could be a total shake up in the job sector in the Middle East and Pinarayi said if it happens, he will try to ease difficulties by appropriate rehabilitation schemes.

He said that he has already taken up with the Centre about the difficulties faced by the diaspora.

Pinarayi also asked the diaspora leaders to set up a task force in each country and also requested them to see on how best they will be able to help, especially the student community, through part-time jobs.

Among the diaspora representatives who took part were M A Yusuf Ali, Ravi Pillai, T Haridas Murali Thummarkudy, to name a few.