Kerala CM asks MEA to arrange special flights for students stuck in Ukraine

CM Pinarayi said there are serious concerns with the present situation in Ukraine and added that they were ‘worried about the safety of our students pursuing education in that country’.

news Conflict

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move authorising a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine signifying war, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday, February 24, has written a letter to the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, expressing concerns.

In the letter, Pinarayi has stated that there are serious concerns with the present situation in Ukraine and added that they were ‘worried about the safety of our students pursuing education in that country’.

“Among the Indian students in Ukraine, there are 2,320 students belonging to Kerala. Many of the students are staying back as they do not want a break in their studies. I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your good self with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students,” he said.

“I also request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights,” the letter further stated.

Meanwhile, India has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine. The 15-nation United Nations (UN) Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31, as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine.

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues. Tirumurti also underlined that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required, he said.