Kerala Class 12 board exam results out, pass percentage at 82.95%

Seventy-one students scored 1200/1200 marks in the Class 12 board exams, whose results were announced by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on May 25.

news Education

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Thursday, May 25, announced the results for Class 12 board examinations. The overall pass percentage of this year stands at 82.95%. A total of 3,76,135 students attempted the Class 12 examination, and 3,12,005 of them have passed. This yearâ€™s pass percentage has seen a marginal decrease from last yearâ€™s 83.87%.

The pass percentage is 79.19% in government schools, 86.31% in government-aided schools and 82.70% in unaided schools. According to a press statement by the education department, a total of 1,94,511 girl students and 1,81,624 boy students appeared for the examination. While the pass percentage of girls stands at 89.31%, for boys it is at 76.13%. Further, as many as 71 students have scored 1200/1200 marks in the examination. Seventy-seven schools have recorded a 100% pass percentage, while 10 schools recorded a pass percentage below 30%. A total of 41,511 students have scored A+ in all subjects.

Among the districts, Ernakulam has secured the highest percentage with 87.55%, and Pathanamthitta has secured the lowest (76.59%). Department-wise, the pass percentages are: 87.31% in Science, 71.93% in Humanities, 82.75% in Commerce, 75.30% in Technical and 89.06% in Fine Arts.

Further, as many as 34,786 candidates appeared for examinations through the State Council for Open and Life Long Education (SCOLE), out of which 16,950 passed out, recording a pass percentage of 48.73%.

The department has announced that the results can be checked on the following websites from 4 pm on Thursday: www.resultkerala.gov.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, and on the following mobile apps â€” PRD Live, SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS.