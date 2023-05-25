The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Thursday, May 25, announced the results for Class 12 board examinations. The overall pass percentage of this year stands at 82.95%. A total of 3,76,135 students attempted the Class 12 examination, and 3,12,005 of them have passed. This yearâ€™s pass percentage has seen a marginal decrease from last yearâ€™s 83.87%.
The pass percentage is 79.19% in government schools, 86.31% in government-aided schools and 82.70% in unaided schools. According to a press statement by the education department, a total of 1,94,511 girl students and 1,81,624 boy students appeared for the examination. While the pass percentage of girls stands at 89.31%, for boys it is at 76.13%. Further, as many as 71 students have scored 1200/1200 marks in the examination. Seventy-seven schools have recorded a 100% pass percentage, while 10 schools recorded a pass percentage below 30%. A total of 41,511 students have scored A+ in all subjects.
Among the districts, Ernakulam has secured the highest percentage with 87.55%, and Pathanamthitta has secured the lowest (76.59%). Department-wise, the pass percentages are: 87.31% in Science, 71.93% in Humanities, 82.75% in Commerce, 75.30% in Technical and 89.06% in Fine Arts.
Further, as many as 34,786 candidates appeared for examinations through the State Council for Open and Life Long Education (SCOLE), out of which 16,950 passed out, recording a pass percentage of 48.73%.
The department has announced that the results can be checked on the following websites from 4 pm on Thursday: www.resultkerala.gov.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, and on the following mobile apps â€” PRD Live, SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS.