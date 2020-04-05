Kerala child & family leave to Hyd for chemotherapy, after Health Min Shailaja intervenes

The family need to reach Hyderabad on April 7 for the second round of chemotherapy to treat a tumour that has formed in Anvidha's left eye.

The Kerala family who had been desperately seeking help to take their one and a half years old daughter for chemotherapy treatment in Hyderabad after lockdown was imposed, left for Telangana on Sunday morning after the intervention of Health Minister KK Shailaja. Anvidha and her parents departed to Hyderabad in an ambulance organised by the Kerala Social Security Mission.

Anvidha was just two months old when her parents found out that a tumor was growing in her left eye. Speaking to TNM, the parents earlier said that the first chemotherapy would become ineffective if they could not take the child for a second round on time, scheduled for April 7 in Hyderabad. However, following the nation wide lockdown imposed on March 25, the family had been in despair.

After the news came to light, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja contacted the family and ensured help.

"We intervened at once when the issue came to notice. The Chief Minister had been giving great backing in the matter...Since it is lockdown, the police are also giving good support. District police chiefs have informed that they will take measures to ease the journey," said KK Shailaja in her Facebook post on Monday.

She also added that, "let the child recover fast and come back soon."

While the timely intervention of the state government has received much appreciation in social media, there have also been questions raised on why the child could not have availed similar expert treatment in Kerala itself.

"..Whatever can be done in LVP Hyderabad can surely be done in Kerala, You should ensure that madam, but sad that this treatment couldn't be done in Kerala! Is it because the doctors are afraid of the violence and consumer cases against them? As an ophthalmic surgeon myself, I know very well that any eye cancer can be treated in Kerala itself," replied Dr Shibu Varkey to the Health Minister's tweet.

