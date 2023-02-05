Kerala Chief Justice displeased at speculative news reports over meeting with CM

Kerala Chief Justice S Manikumar had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 4. Some regional media outlets had reported that it was not a usual meeting.

news News

Kerala Chief Justice S Manikumar has expressed displeasure over fake news reports regarding his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief justice met the CM at Ernakulam Guest House on Saturday, February 4. Some regional media outlets had reported that the meeting – which lasted 40 minutes – was not a usual meeting. The High Court issued a press release stating that Manikumar visited the CM to invite him for his daughter’s wedding.

“It has come to the notice that a section of visual media is telecasting the news about the meeting of the honourable Chief Justice with the honourable Chief Minister, creating and assigning reasons beyond comprehension for the same (sic),” the press note said.

It further said that the aired news clips bear no semblance with actual facts. “Creating facts and assigning it to suitable circumstances do not stand in good stead towards the cause of fair reporting. The chief justice met the chief minister to invite him for the marriage of his daughter,” the note said.

It is also said that the press release was intended to convey the displeasure of the high court “in telecasting a news item with fabricated interpretations of a false nature.”

Media reports said that the meeting was held in the wake of the police registering an FIR against leading lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor over allegations that he took money from his clients under the guise of settling cases in the High Court by bribing judges.

A few days ago, the state police chief had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Darvesh Sahib to probe the case registered against the lawyer, who is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association, at the Ernakulam Central Police Station.

State police chief Anil Kant’s office said that the case against Saiby Jose was registered based on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner.