Kerala Chief Electoral Officer could not vote as his name not on voters list

Not just Teeka Ram Meena, but names of other officers too were missing from the lost

news Kerala Local Body Polls 2020

The first phase of Kerala local body polls began on Tuesday morning as five districts went to the polls. However, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena missed his chance to vote as his name was missing from the voters’ list prepared by the State Election Commission.The Kerala cadre officer hails from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, and lives in the Millennium apartment in Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram city. Several other senior officials also live there and according to Meena, some other names too were missing from the list.

“In the list prepared by the State Election Commission for the local body polls, our names are not there", Meena told TNM. Meena came to know that his name is missing in the list on Monday only. The names of some officials including that of Meena had been included in the revised voters list prepared after the 2016 Assembly elections.

“I called the District Collector to check where my polling station would be- if it was in Thycaud, Poojapura or Jagathy as the Millennium apartment could come under any of these wards. I cast my vote for the Assembly election at the Poojappura polling station. She checked and informed me that my name wasn’t there in any of the wards. I checked with other officials. Some of their names are not there too,” Meena told TNM.

The IAS officer cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections he was in deputation in Delhi.

Meena assumed the post of the CEO in March 2018. Known as a pro-active, no-nonsense officer, Meena had hit the news during the Lok Sabha elections for his direction that political parties should not use the religious issue of young women entering into the Sabarimala shrine to garner votes.

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena: An officer who got bouquets and brickbats

The 1988 batch officer began his career as a sub-collector in Malappuram district. He had earlier worked for the Planning Commission of India and in the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister.

‘A CEO must address people’s doubts by being non-biased’: Teeka Ram Meena to TNM

Meanwhile two former Chief Ministers too were unable to vote. CPI(M) veteran VS Achuthanandan, 96, resting at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, was unable to travel to Alappuzha district, where his vote is listed. Likewise two-time former Chief Minister and former Defence Minister AK Antony was unable to cast his vote as he is recuperating after recovering from Covid in Delhi, reports IANS.

The second and third phases of voting will be held on December 8 and 14. The counting will be held on 16.



