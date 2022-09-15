Kerala Catholic organisation begins 200 km yatra against Vizhinjam port

The yatra by members of the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) commenced on Wednesday, September 14 at Moolampilly and will end in Vizhinjam on September 18.

Members of the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) have started a 200 km long Janabodhana Yatra (awareness journey) from Moolampilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district. The yatra commenced on Wednesday, September 14 at Moolampilly and will end in Vizhinjam on September 18.

“We are conducting the yatra with 10 demands. The first day saw a turnout of around 2,000 people participating in the yatra. Joseph Jude, spokesperson of Latin Community in Kerala is heading the yatra and people from several organisations are participating in the yatra. It is not only limited to the Catholic community,” said Sherry J Thomas, who is the vice-captain of the yatra.

Their demands include halting the construction of the Vizhinjam port and conducting a scientific study to ascertain its impact on the coastal erosion; arranging a temporary, free and accessible residential facility for the people who lost their homes due to coastal erosion; compensating their loss and providing adequate rehabilitation; providing subsidy on kerosene, similar to neighbouring Tamil Nadu; providing minimal wages to fisherfolk on the days that they are not able to venture into the sea due to weather conditions; rectifying the damages in seaside regions like Muthalappozhi and making it available for the fisherfolk to go fishing; rehabilitating the families that might get affected due to coastal erosion; and constructing a sea wall on the Chellanam to Fort Kochi stretch.

“The yatra will be a hybrid one. We will be travelling and conducting speeches in various parts during the day and will be walking in the evenings. We expect more people to join us in the coming days,” said Sherry.

“After the construction of Vizhinjam port started in 2015, the coastal erosion became more severe. Coastal erosion is also causing serious problems in other areas of Kerala. Although the government has taken steps for partial coastal protection at Chellanam, it needs to be fully implemented immediately. Coastal erosion is extreme in many areas in Alappuzha and Kollam,” a press release from KRLCC stated.