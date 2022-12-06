Kerala Cabinet panel to hold talks with Vizhinjam protesters on December 6

The government has decided to set up a three-member panel led by the chief secretary to assess the day-to-day progress of the rehabilitation work of fisherfolk who lost houses and land to coastal erosion.

After over four months of protests, the standoff at Vizhinjam appears to be easing after mediation efforts led by Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. The cabinet sub-committee, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will hold talks with the Latin Catholic Church-led agitators at around 5 pm on Tuesday, December 6.

The government has decided to set up a three-member panel, led by the chief secretary, to assess the progress of the rehabilitation of fisherfolk who lost houses and land to coastal erosion. Cleemis told The New Indian Express that the Latin Archdiocese has sought time to discuss the proposals. He said some minor issues remain and within a few days, both parties can reach an agreement.

Leaders of various religious groups in Kerala on Monday met with the fisherfolk protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting was held as part of the ongoing efforts to bring peace in the area, which witnessed violent agitations recently.

On November 27, thousands of protesters attacked the police station, demanding the release of five protesters who were detained by the police the previous day. The attack led to at least 40 police personnel being injured and damage to property.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran raised the more than 130-days long Vizhinjam protest issue in the assembly. He said that the agitation was turning into an embarrassment for the state, and urged the government to take steps to resolve the matter and complete the project.

He said it was a “dream project” for the state as well as the country as the port was close to international shipping lanes and would have several advantages. It would bring major changes to various sectors, including tourism, commerce and transport, in the state, he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Surendran, Kerala Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil said, in the assembly, that the state government has been taking a stand that was favourable and practical with regard to the demands of the protesters. He said the state government has agreed to most of the demands of the protesters and was taking steps to rehabilitate those displaced due to coastal erosion.

As part of the same, land has been acquired to build flats for those who were and till that was completed, it was also decided to provide Rs 5,500 per month towards rented accommodation. The amount has been disbursed since September and the Adani Group is contributing to this, the minister said.

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport for the last few months. They have been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The agitators have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

