Kerala cabinet approves draft bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of universities

Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday, November 30, gave the nod to bring in a legislation to post educational experts as Chancellors in universities in a move to remove the Governor, who is currently the Chancellor, from the post. The Cabinet also approved a draft bill for the same.

The amendment through the legislation will be applicable for the following universities: Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University, Calicut University, Kannur University, Sankaracharya University, Thuchathezhuthchan Malayalam University, Kerala Digital University, Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Veterinary Animal Science University, Kerala Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kerala Health University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The draft bill also has a provision to remove a Chancellor if shown grave misconduct on the basis of an investigation conducted by a retired Supreme Court or a High Court judge.

The draft legislation and the Cabinet decision are born out of the long standoff between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Kerala government led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The Governor on October 23 had directed Vice Chancellors of nine universities to tender their resignations citing adverse observations regarding the appointment process in a verdict by the Supreme Court. The High Court, however, granted relief to the nine VCs holding that they could continue in their positions till a final order is passed by the Governor. The SC had canceled the appointment of Rajasree MS, who was the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam University citing that the search committee had unanimously recommended only one name to the Chancellor instead of three names as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The High Court on November 29 allowed Ciza Thomas, appointed by the Governor, to continue as the VC in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (APJAKTU) while directing the government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a VC as early as possible.

The court on November 15 quashed the appointment of VC of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) observing that the appointment was made in violation of UGC (University Grants Commission) norms.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on November 10 had said that the Left Democratic Front government will bring in a legislation in the Assembly session to be convened in December if the governor was not prepared to sign the ordinance stripping him of the role of Chancellor of universities in the state. The minister added that if the Governor had any disagreement with any of the aspects of the ordinances issued by the government then the latter would explain the stand.

The LDF conducted a mass agitation against the Governor on November 15 by taking out a march to the Raj Bhavan, alleging that Khan was implementing the agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destroy the higher education system in Kerala.