Kerala Budget: Rs 100 cr allocated for welfare projects, Rs 200 cr to tackle price rise

Though the state's economy is facing challenges due to the financial policies of the Union government, Kerala is not in a debt trap, said Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

news Kerala Budget 2023

PTI

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday, February 3, presented the Left government's budget for the fiscal 2023-24, allocating Rs 100 crore for welfare programmes and setting aside Rs 2,000 crore for tackling price rise, besides announcing a slew of initiatives for the infrastructure and higher education sector.

Beginning the budget speech on a positive note, the Minister said the southern state has bravely overcome COVID-19 challenges and finally returned to the path of growth and prosperity. Though the state's economy is facing challenges due to the financial policies of the Union government and its decision to impose cuts on its borrowing limit, Kerala is not in a debt trap, he said.

Assuring that the financial constraints will not impact the welfare and social security schemes of the government, Minister Balagopal said that Rs 100 crore will be set aside for welfare development programmes in the budget.

Read: Kerala registered 12.01% growth rate in 2021-22, says Economic Review

"A total of Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for tackling price rise in the state," he said. Adding that common people will not be ignored while announcing big projects, he said that Rs 80 crore will be allocated for alleviating extreme poverty in the southern state.

A total of Rs 600 crore will be set aside for rubber subsidy in the state budget, he said, adding that a separate Research and Development budget will be presented to give more focus in the R&D sector. An extensive industrial and commercial centre will be developed in the area around the under-construction Vizhinjam port, he said.

More focus will be given to the "Make in Kerala" project to increase the state's domestic production and give a boost to employment and investment opportunities, the minister added.