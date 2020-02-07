Kerala budget 2020: Hunger-free state promised, Rs 1500 cr for women's welfare

This budget is presented at a time the state faces an unprecedented fiscal crisis.

news Budget

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presents the state budget in the assembly on Friday. This budget is presented at a time the state faces an unprecedented fiscal crisis.

According to Thomas Isaac, the budget presents little scope for additional resource mobilisation as the sales tax, which is the state’s main source of income, has been subsumed into the Goods and Services Tax or GST.

Here are the key points from Friday’s budget.

(Please wait for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, try disabling your ad blocker.)