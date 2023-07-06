Kerala braces for heavy rains, 48 relief camps set up in the state

As many as 886 persons have been shifted to 48 relief camps across the state due to heavy rains.

news Weather

The unrelenting rainfall in Kerala since July 4, which has disrupted normal life, is expected to continue in a few districts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a red warning has been issued only for the Idukki district for Thursday, July 6, an orange warning for eleven districts, and a yellow for two. The rains are expected to subside on Friday, July 7, according to the department. However, northern Kerala is advised to remain alert.

As many as 886 persons have been shifted to 48 relief camps across the state due to heavy rains. Two deaths have also been reported in the state - one each in the districts of Kannur and Alappuzha - on account of the rains on Wednesday. In Kannur, a 50-year-old man died by drowning, while in Alappuzha, a person lost his life after a country raft overturned, according to reports.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a tree fell on the official residence of Opposition leader VD Satheesan and was removed with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department. The most number of relief camps is in Pathanamthitta district (23), where 515 people from 142 families have been housed. Kottayam district has 15 camps, sheltering 163 people from 48 families, while Alappuzha has six camps, housing 130 people, according to a daily situation report by the Disaster Management State Control Room.

The eleven districts where an orange warning has been issued are Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. A yellow warning has been issued in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Heavy rains in the past three days have led to water inundation in parts of Central and Northern Kerala, and damage to roads and sea walls. The Kerala government has also declared holidays for educational institutions in eleven districts - Kottayam, Kannur, Thrissur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday evening, said that as many as 879 persons have been shifted to the 47 relief camps functioning currently in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts. Stating that there are possibilities of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, he advised the public and the government to be vigilant and cautious.