Kerala boat accident: 11 members of a family among 22 dead

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Tirurangadi Taluk hospital and also Parappanangadi Puthana Kadappuram Misbahul Huda Madrassa, where the bodies were kept for the public to pay their respects.

news Boat Accident

Eleven members of a single family were among the deceased in the tragic Malappuram Tanur boat accident that took place on Sunday, May, 7. Among the deceased are Seenath (43), her husband Kunnummal Saithalavi, their children Hasna (18), Shamna (16), Shafla (13), and Dilna (8). Additionally, Saithalavi's sister-in-law Raseena (27), her daughters Shahda (8), Rishida (7), Fathima (10 months), Saithalavi's niece Ayisha Mehrin (18 months old), and their relative Kunjimmu (48) and her son Jareer (12) also lost their lives in the accident.

On Sunday night, a tourist boat capsized at Thooval Theeram, a local tourist attraction at Ottumpuram in Tanur. The accident happened around 7 pm, but the darkness made the rescue operation challenging.

On Monday, the Kerala government declared a state-wide one-day mourning for the deceased family members. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Tirurangadi Taluk hospital and Parappanangadi Puthana Kadappuram Misbahul Huda Madrassa, where the bodies were kept for the public to pay their respects. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their loved ones. The government will also take care of the medical expenses of those who are under treatment.

A special investigation team has been constituted to lead an enquiry into the accident. The owner of the boat, who was booked by the police, is still absconding.

The death toll has risen to 22 as several people who met with the accident are still under treatment in Kozhikode and Malappuram hospitals. The rescue mission is ongoing to search for any possible survivors.