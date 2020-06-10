Kerala Blasters clarifies that Kochi will continue to be its home ground

Reports had been going round that Kerala Blasters was going to change its home base from Kochi to Kozhikode.

In a clarification, the club on Wednesday issued a statement saying that such reports are not true. “Kerala Blasters FC can confirm that Kochi will remain its home-ground and the club will not be shifting its home base entirely to Kozhikode, as reported by the media,” it stated.

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, commonly known as Kaloor stadium in Kochi, has been the home ground of Kerala Blasters since the club’s inception. The stadium has a capacity to seat 60,500 people at a time. The packed stadium sizzling with energy filled Kerala blasters fans popularly called 'Manjappada' is a common sight in most of the home ground matches of Kerala Blasters.

Sources in the club told TNM that the news began going rounds as Kerala Blasters representatives had attended a meeting at the Kozhikode Corporation some months back. “Since Kerala Blasters is not a Kochi club, efforts are there to recognise other stadiums in the state. But it does not mean Kerala Blasters are changing its home ground,” said the source.

“Kerala Blasters FC aims to stay closely connected with its fans, from all regions, by creating an opportunity to watch and enjoy KBFC matches. Hence, the club will continue to identify stadiums with the required amenities, across the state and will focus all its efforts to transform them into international standards. Let it be known to all that Kerala Blasters FC is not a club of just one region. It is a club of Kerala in its entirety,” the statement also said.

