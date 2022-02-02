Kerala BJP chief supports Media One ban, calls the channel anti-national

Right-wing media outlets reported that the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, which runs Media One TV, was banned in India in February 2019, which is incorrect.

news Controvesy

Reacting to the cancellation of the broadcasting license of Malayalam channel Media One TV, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that the action was taken considering national security. Speaking to media in Kozhikode on Tuesday, February 1, Surendran said that Media One is an “anti-national channel.” K Surendran also told TNM that there are many examples to prove his allegation but he doesn't want to specify them as he doesn't want to speak against a media channel. He also said that the current action against Media One TV is purely technical and not political.

There are also allegations by different BJP handles on social media that the channel is run by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Right-wing media groups have been reporting that the organisation was banned in India in February 2019, which is incorrect, as corroborated by the organisation’s general secretary. These reports claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was banned after the terror attack in Pulwama for funding a terror outfit. However, the ban mentioned in the report was for Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has no connection with Jamaat-e- Islami, Jammu and Kashmir,” Sheikh Muhammed Karakkunnu, General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Kerala told TNM. “They are two different organisations. We were banned only twice: once during the Emergency along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and second time, after the Babri Masjid demolition. The second ban was suspended by the Supreme Court citing there was no reason to do so.”

He also added that the organisation was not involved in any of the extremist activities. "India witnessed many terror attacks many anti-national activities. Not once was any member of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind accused in them. Because we function according to the nation's interest," he said.

Media One TV editor Pramod Raman also told TNM that though the channel is run by members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, the channel's motive is not to spread the outfit’s politics. “It is a news organisation. At no point did the channel spread the politics of the outfit. Many political parties run channels here, so what is the problem if an organisation wants to run a channel?" he questioned.