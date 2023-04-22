Kerala BJP chief receives letter warning of attack on PM Modi, security tightened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Kerala starting on April 24.

The Kerala police have registered a case after the stateâ€™s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran alleged that he received an anonymous threat letter warning of an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter, which threatened a suicide attack, was reportedly in Malayalam and the police are trying to trace its origin. Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Kerala starting on Monday, April 24.

Reports said that the Kerala police have decided to increase the security for the Prime Ministerâ€™s visit, in light of the letter. Police have begun an inquiry into the case after Surendran filed a complaint. After the complaint was filed, a report submitted by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) said that security will be tightened in all the places the Prime Minister is expected to visit. Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also taken cognisance of the letter and has directed authorities concerned to remain vigilant, Mathrubhumi reported.

PM Modi will arrive at Kochi on April 24 to attend â€˜Yuvamâ€™, a youth conference organised by a pro-BJP organisation. Reports also said that the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow in Kochi and is also going to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25. He is also expected to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express on April 25 and travel in it from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, according to Onmanorama.