Kerala BJP announces new office bearers under chief K Surendran

Veteran leader AN Radhakrishnan and Sobha Surendran are among 10, who have been elected as vice presidents.

After deliberations running into days, the BJP in Kerala has finally announced its new office bearers under the leadership of president K Surendran. Ten vice-presidents including veteran BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan, Sobha Surendran and AP Abdulla Kutty have been elected by the party.

Six general secretaries have also been elected, among them senior leader MT Ramesh.

Announcing the new list of office bearers, Surendran said that women, for the first time have received a third of the representation in the party. The list also includes all religious minorities, weaker communities, scheduled castes and tribes etc.

The full list of office bearers is as follows:

CR Praful Krishnan has been named Yuva Morcha state president of the BJP.

AN Radhakrishnan, Sobha Surendran, KS Radhakrishnan, AP Abdullakutty, C Sadanandan Master, Dr J Prameela Devi, MS Samboorna, G Raman Nair, VV Rajan and VT Rama have been named vice presidents of the party.

For the post of general secretary, MT Ramesh, George Kurien, C Krishna Kumar, P Sudheer, M Ganesan, and K Subash have been elected.

C Sivankutty, T P Sindhumol, Renu Suresh, A Nagesh, Raji Prasad, S Suresh, K P Prakash Babu, K Ranjith, P Raghunath, and Karamana Jayan have been elected as secretaries.

JR Padmakumar has been announced as the treasurer.

M S Kumar, Narayanan Namboodiri, B Gopalakrishnan and G Sandeep Warrier have been elected as party spokespersons.