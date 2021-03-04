Kerala Bishop donates for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Church officials said that there was no need to create a controversy around the incident, as it was not an unusual donation.

news Controversy

A Catholic Church Bishop has donated money to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the construction of the Ram Mandir (temple) in Ayodhya. Mar Joseph Kallarangattu, Bishop of Pala diocese under Syro Malabar church in Kerala donated Rs 2000 for the construction of the temple. According to church officials, it was a normal fund donation and there was no need to create a controversy around the incident. A photo showed RSS Kottayam district Sanga Chalak KNR Namboodiri receiving a cover from the Pala Bishop.

RSS Kottayam Seva Premuk D Sasi, Ponkunnam District Karyakari Sadasyan S Prasad and Mutholi Panchayat president Ranjit G Meena Bhavan also attended the event. Speaking to TNM, RSS Kottayam district Sanga Chalak KNR Namboodiri said that the fund was collected as part of a visit to the region.

"For the construction of Ram Mandir, RSS decided to meet all families and major personalities and shared details about the construction of Ram Mandir. When we discussed the temple construction project with Mar Kallarangattu, the Bishop offered a small donation for the project. There is no need to create controversy for the donation of the Bishop. All people from different religions donated for the construction of the Ram Mandir," said Namboodiri.

Talking to TNM, a senior priest from Pala diocese said that there is no more discussion or controversy over the donation of the Bishop. "The diocese provides donations for many occasions. The leaders met the Bishop and sought donations for the purpose and the Bishop donated a small amount. In our view, it was a normal incident," said the priest.

A senior priest from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) said that there was no issue over the donation for the construction of the Ram Mandir. "There is no need to mix such donations in religion or politics. The reality is that the organisers sought donation and in a normal manner, the bishop donated it," said the priest.

Last month, Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly faced criticism in Kerala for donating to the Ram Mandir. A photo of the legislator had gone viral on social media with claims that he donated money to the RSS for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The photo showed the MLA holding a card with the image of a building along with three men. After the criticism, the MLA claimed that he was misled by the RSS, and that he donated money thinking it was for some other temple.

Last week, Poonjar MLA PC George donated Rs 1000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. RSS-BJP leaders sought donations from George and he donated Rs 1000 to RSS Kottayam Seva Pramukh R Rajesh. After donating the amount, the MLA said that as a peopleâ€™s representative, his stand is to see everyone equally.