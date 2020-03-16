Kerala bird flu: About 1,400 birds culled in Malappuram in two days

The culling process began in Kozhikode district on March 8 after reports of the flu outbreak emerged in the state.

news Bird Flu

Nearly 1,400 birds were culled in Malappuram district of Kerala over the weekend as part of containing the spread of the avian flu in the state.

The Hindu reports that nearly 500 birds were culled on Saturday and 899 more on Sunday near Parappanangadi, where the flu was detected a few days ago.

The culled birds include chickens, ducks and doves, among other birds. The birds were incinerated, while their eggs and feed were buried, at Chiramangalam village.

On Monday, culling will take place in Tirurangadi panchayat.

Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K Raju will review the measures being adopted to control the flu, at a meeting on Monday.

Trained staff and support members of rapid response teams take part in the culling process.

The culling process initially began in Kozhikode district on March 8 after reports of the flu outbreak emerged in the state. Health authorities culled birds within a one-kilometre radius of two affected poultry farms. An estimated 12,000 birds were culled last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government announced a compensation to the owners of the hens that were culled as part of the precautionary measures. The cabinet decided to provide to the owners Rs 200 for every hen over two months old. Compensation for the younger hens is Rs 100 each. In addition, Rs 5 would be given for every egg that was destroyed.

Kozhikode Collector Sreeram Sambasiva Rao had given instructions to close all chicken farms, egg stalls and pet stores within 10 kilometres of the two affected poultry farms in Vengeri and West Kodiyathoor.