Kerala begins vaccine registration for people with comorbidities between 18 and 44

Users have to register on the Co-WIN app and then sign up on the Kerala government’s website to streamline the process.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The registration for vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years in Kerala began on May 15. Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the vaccination would start from May 17.

Registration opened for those above 18 with comorbidities. Only those who qualify for this can register from May 15. Those who haven't registered yet can get registered on the CoWIN website. For priority, they will have to visit the Kerala government's vaccine website. Registered persons should provide their details, and after registering their contact details, they also have to attach a form with their comorbidities, filled by a registered medical practitioner.

“This is only a booking site to streamline the process in vaccination disbursement in Kerala. Citizens are requested to register in http://cowin.gov.in which is mandatory for the vaccination to be allotted. Only residents of Kerala will get approval for vaccination through this portal. The information furnished, if found bogus will be summarily rejected,” the website states. The co-morbidity form to be filled, lists 20 comorbidities. A copy of the records on which this certificate is based also has to be attached.

The Health Department has said that these details will be checked at the district level and eligible persons will be informed about date, time and venue of vaccination through SMS. When they go for their appointment, they will have to produce ID proof and the certificate of comorbidities.

According to government data 19.44 lakh people took both shots of the vaccine in the state. A total of 62.36 lakh people took the first dose of the vaccinations. In total, 81.81 lakh doses of vaccinations have been used in the state.

As of May 14, there are 1.37 lakh available Covaxin doses in the state, and 1.88 lakh available Covishield doses. The most number of people have been vaccinated in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram district.

A total of 34,694 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on May 14. There are 4.42 lakh active cases in the state. So far, 6,243 people have died due to COVID-19. 37,197 patients are under treatment in hospitals and 9.77 lakh are in home isolation. The test positivity rate in the last one week is 28.03%