Kerala to beef up testing, quarantine norms for all UK returnees

“Those who arrived from the UK in the last 14 days will be traced and put under surveillance,” a statement from Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

news Coronavirus

The Kerala government is planning to beef up surveillance at airports and seaports and make COVID-19 testing stringent, as a new variant of the coronavirus is spreading in the United Kingdom. Health Minister KK Shailaja held a high level meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation. Kiosks will be set up for testing at the four international airports in the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Karipur and Kannur.

“The COVID-19 testing of those who arrive from the United Kingdom and other European countries will be stringent. Surveillance will be beefed up to trace those who come from the UK through some other countries. Those who arrived from the UK in the last 14 days will be traced and put under surveillance,” a statement from the Minister said.

“Those who arrived earlier will also be brought under special surveillance. The quarantine norms for those who came from the UK would be made more stern. Medical Officers will regularly assess the situation. Availability of medicines, safety equipment and lifesaving machines has been ensured,” it added.

A new variant of the coronavirus, known as VUI–202012/01 or lineage B.1.1.7. is spreading rapidly in Britain. The new variant is sweeping across southern England, spurring heightened restrictions in the country and flight bans within Europe and globally. The UK has said that the fast-moving variant of the virus may be 70% more transmissible than existing strains.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Shailaja has also urged people to be vigilant and stay safe.

“Preparations would be made firmer in the wake of the new situation,” the minister said in the statement, adding, “As predicted by experts, the transmission of the virus has been rising in the state after the local body polls. It’s in addition to this, there is a threat of the new variant. Since the number of elderly people and those with comorbidities are high in the state, contracting the disease would make their health condition serious. Everyone should be cautious to reduce the mortality rate.”

The meeting was held to step up treatment and prevention and also to assess COVID-19 transmission against the backdrop of the new variant.