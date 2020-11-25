Kerala-based radio technology startup Inntot gets funding from Unicorn India

The company plans to use the funds to procure highly sophisticated and precision digital radio test equipment.

Kerala–based technology driven startup Inntot has raised an undisclosed bridge round from Unicorn India Ventures. Unicorn India first seeded the company in 2018. Inntot focuses on providing high quality and cost effective IP solutions for next generation digital media broadcast receivers, namely, Digital Radio Mondiale (for AM and FM bands) receivers, DAB/DAB+ receivers, CDR receivers and ISDB-T receivers and HD-Radio receiver in collaboration with Xperi.

The company plans to use the funds to procure highly sophisticated and precision digital radio test equipment that is required for RF and timing performance testing for all the digital radio broadcast receiver standards, namely DRM in AM and FM bands, DAB/DAB+, HD-Radio, CDR.

Inntot Technologies, incorporated in 2014 by Prasanth Thankappan, CTO and Rajith Nair, CEO aims to provide a cost effective and high-quality digital media broadcast receiver solutions across the globe. The current Digital Radio Broadcast Receiver solutions in the market require dedicated chips that are high in costs and are used to perform complex operations like demodulation in hardware. Hence the end solution becomes very costly. Such high costs prevent swift penetration into emerging and high-volume markets like India, European Union, South Africa, Russia, China and Indonesia where the usage of DRM, DAB, CDR technology is mandated by the government and broadcasters. The USP of Inntot is that its SDR implementation along with patented improvisations run on ARM processors making it high quality and cost effective for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and bringing down the receiver cost within the reach of the common man.

Rajith Nair, Co-founder & CEO, Inntot Technologies said, “Our objective is to enable Inntot to provide high quality and cost-effective Digital Radio Broadcast Receiver solutions across all geographies. Be it inside cars, houses or smartphones. The continued support from Unicorn India is a testament to the success we have achieved so far and the growth plans that are chalked out for the next 2 years.”

Inntot has licensed its digital radio receiver solutions to multiple Tier-1 customers including Clarion and Telechips.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures said, “We entered Inntot two years back and since then have seen Inntot’s growth and their ability to create IP which will work in global markets like the US, Europe and China. We have extended this additional funding so that they can develop more IPs and scale up faster. It is the only company in India which can serve multiple bandwidths across different markets.”