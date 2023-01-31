Kerala Bar Council proceeds against advocate Saiby Jose over kickback allegations

A section of lawyers has been alleging that the leading advocate has been collecting lakhs of money from his clients as kickbacks to higher judicial officers.

news Court

The Kerala Bar Council, on Monday, January 30, initiated suo motu proceedings against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, a leading lawyer in the state regarding the allegations against him of getting money to settle cases at the High Court by bribing judges. The bar council has issued a notice and sought his explanation in this regard. Saiby Jose Kidangoor is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association.

Chairperson of the Council KN Anilkumar said that the decision to seek the explanation was taken following steps taken in connection with the issue by the High Court and a letter received from the Union Law Ministry for action in the matter. Anilkumar said that the decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the Council this evening.

According to reports, the Union Law Ministry had forwarded a complaint that it received against Saiby, to the Kerala Bar Council. The letter received by the Council stated that it was being forwarded for ''necessary action at your end'' and to communicate the action taken to the complainant.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case and a report has been submitted to the state police chief, after the Kerala High Court sought a report from him. Kerala Director General of Police Anil Kant is looking into the report submitted to him.

(With PTI inputs)