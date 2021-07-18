Kerala Bar Council to act against lawyer over FB post against cop Anie Siva

Kerala High Court lawyer had allegedly made a derogatory post criticising Anie, who rose to fame after fighting odds to become a police official.

news Law

The Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) decided on Saturday to initiate suo moto disciplinary action against a lawyer in Kerala for her alleged misconduct. The Ernakulam Central police registered a case last week against Kerala High Court lawyer Sangeetha Lakshmana for her alleged derogatory social media post against police officer Anie Siva.

"The council has decided to initiate suo moto disciplinary action against Sangeetha Lakshmana for alleged misconduct under section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961," a press release issued by the BCK said. Section 35 of the Act lays down the punishment for misconduct.

From being an abandoned 20-year-old single mother of a toddler to becoming a police officer, Anie Siva's journey is an inspiration for many. Anie told TNM that she had always wanted to be a police official and there was all the support at home to pursue her studies when she was a child. However, her choice of marriage as an 18 year old was not received well by the family. Two years later she got separated from her husband and moved away with her son. Anie struggled through many odd jobs to make ends meet before she passed tests to become a Sub Inspector.

Read: She was abandoned at 20 with a baby. Today, she's beaten odds to be a cop

However, Sangeetha, in her Facebook page, made a seemingly personal attack against the officer, who is now posted as a sub-inspector at the Ernakulam Central police station.

"A true model of will power and confidence.... A young woman who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become #subinspector @Varkalapolicestation," the Kerala police had tweeted about Anie on June 27.

Following her derogatory post on social media, the Ernakulam Central police had registered a case against the lawyer.

At its meeting held on Saturday, the BCK decided to submit representations before the Kerala government and the High Court for five working days a week in the district judiciary.

The council also unanimously resolved to request the High Court to expedite the process of integration of the civil and the judicial staff of the district judiciary.