Thaikkudam Bridge, a Kerala-based music band on Monday, October 25 said that they will be filing a lawsuit against the makers of the Kannada film Kantara for allegedly plagiarising one of their songs. The band took to social media and shared a post alleging that there are "unavoidable similarities" between Kantara's song, Varaha Roopam, and the band's intellectual property (IP) Navarasam.

Pointing out that the similarities between the two songs are a blatant infringement of copyright laws, the band said, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws.”

The band said that they would resort to legal recourse against the movie. “From our standpoint, the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team,” the band said.

Urging the public to raise their views against copyright infringements, the band added, “We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also, request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copyright.”

These allegations come after Kantara was criticised for appropriating the bhoota tradition of the Dakshina Kannada region and portraying it as part of the Hindu tradition.

